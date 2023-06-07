The Nigerian Army has reassured the people of Sokoto State of its readiness to get rid of all criminal activities in every part of the State.

The General Officer Commander, a8 Division, Major General Godwin Mutkut, said the Division will not leave any stone unturned in bringing to book all criminals including arsonists, marauders that were involved in the recent attacks in some parts of the State.

Recalled that armed bandits on Saturday evening attacked some communities in Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government area of the state, leaving no fewer than 50 people dead.

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division, (GOC) Sokoto Maj Gen Godwin Michael Mutkut stated this on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

He said the Nigerian Army has resolved to end insecurity in the state within the shortest possible time.

He noted that the dastardly act that happened in Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government would never repeat itself.

” We have put all machinery in place to apprehend those behind the dastardly act in Gwadabawa and Tangaza local government he added.

He assured residents of the state of the army’s renewed commitment to end the activities of bandits in the state.

The GOC who is also the commander joint task force in the North West, codename Operation Hadarin Daji further said that the Army were ready to bring all criminals to book especially those who are bent on terrorising the region.

“We will leave no stone unturned in bringing to book all criminals including arsonists, marauders operating in the region.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Sokoto State Dr Ahmed Aliyu, while thanking the GOC for the visit, also assured the troops of the necessary support that would be required to rid the state of criminals.





He reaffirmed that security is one of the nine cardinal agenda of his administration. He however assured that his administration will collaborate with security agencies to stamp out criminals in the State.

