Cult war claims two lives in Anambra community

By Michael Ovat-Awka
No fewer than two persons were reportedly killed in different locations in Okija community, in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the victims were beheaded and taken away by their killers.

One of the incidents reportedly took place in a compound owned by a former traditional ruler of the area.

The president-general of the community, Mr Chukwudum Ndedigwe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Saturday, said the compound where the incident happened belonged to their late monarch, Igwe Ubakanonu. 

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the State Police PRO, who confirmed the incident said it was a cult war between two rival cult groups in the area. 

He said, “It is an incident that involved two rival cult groups in Okija. An arrest has been made and police operatives are on track to apprehend the rest that are at large.” 

He said the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas, has called for calm and also asked parents to pay closer attention to their wards’ activities.”

 

