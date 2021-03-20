PDP condemns attack on Benue gov’s convoy, demands for arrest of attackers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned what it called reckless attack and assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State by suspected killer herdsmen on Saturday.

Taking this position in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja, the main opposition party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to put machinery in motion by ordering an immediate manhunt, arrest and prosecution of the attackers and as well beef up security around the governor.

The PDP expressed shock that the attackers trailed Governor Ortom and opened fire on him and his aides along Makurdi/Gboko road “in an attack that by every indication is aimed to assassinate the governor.”

The statement added: “Our party is worried that this brazen attempt at Governor Ortom’s life is coming on the heels of his outspokenness in exposing those allegedly behind the incessant attacks of communities in the state and demanding that the Federal Government should live up to its responsibility on the protection of life and property in the state.

“The PDP fears for the life of Governor Ortom and we urge Nigerians to hold the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration responsible over its failure to take a decisive step to check the escalated insecurity and brazen attacks on innocent Nigerians.

“The PDP however calls on Governor Ortom not to be deterred by the attack but to remain courageous and at alert at all times while providing leadership to the people of his state.”

The party also called on the people of Benue State to be calm and vigilant while providing useful information to security agencies to flush bandits and criminal elements out of the state and other parts of the country.