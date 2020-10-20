Cross River Speaker congratulates new Acting Chief Judge

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Eteng Jonah Williams has congratulated the newly sworn in Acting Chief Judge of the state, Justice Eyo Effiom Ita, on his appointment.

Williams in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Hope Obeten described the appointment of the Acting Chief Judge of the state as a big relief following the vacuum created in the state judiciary.

“The news of Justice Eyo Effiom Ita’s appointment by the National Judicial Council (NJC) came to us as a big relief as we are aware of the vacuum that was existing in the state judiciary following the delay in communication by the NJC.

“Hon. Justice Ita is known for his forthrightness and commitment to upholding the rule of law. We are therefore convinced that he will bring to bear his wisdom and professionalism to the dispensation of justice in our state.

“On behalf of the Cross River State House Assembly, we wish him a great success in his new office, he can be assured of our unalloyed support and encouragement to ensure that the state’s judiciary is taken to greater heights,” the Speaker said in a statement issued on Monday in Calabar.

