How two ladies were arrested for attempting to smuggle ‘Colorado’ to suspected Yahoo Boys in EFCC detention

Two ladies were on Tuesday arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while attempting to smuggle hard drugs known as ‘Colorado’ to three internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo Boys who are in the detention facility of the commission.

The two ladies, Jumoke Ayodele and Temitayo Opeoluwa, were arrested after they were found with the substance neatly wrapped in cellophane bags and tucked inside sausages they brought for the detainees.

According to the anti graft agency in a statement on its Facebook Wall, the ladies brought the hard drugs to the three internet fraudsters, Itiowe Kelvin, Oluwatobi Damilola and Ayodele David, who had earlier been arrested by the commission for internetrelated crimes.

According to the statement by the commission: “The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, arrested two ladies, Jumoke Ayodele and Opeoluwa Temitayo, for an attempt to smuggle substances believed to be hard drug to suspects in the custody of the zonal office.

“The substance, according to a medical officer with the commission, is ‘Colorado drug’ noted for having dire psychological effect on its abusers. The ladies on their part admitted that the substance was a hard drug meant for the consumption of the detainees.

“To convey the drugs, the duo wrapped them in small cellophane packs and tucked them inside sausages they brought for the detainees.

“Though EFCC detainees are fed by the commission, they are nonetheless allowed to receive meals from their visiting relatives, which are carefully evaluated by the commission’s officers to ensure that the detainees do not come to harm as a result of what they ingest.

“The suspects, Itiowe Kelvin, Oluwatobi Damilola and Ayodele David, were among those arrested during a recent raid on suspected internet fraudsters in the state.

“The ladies will be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.”