As commendations for Otu’s one year in office continue to pour in from various parts of the state and beyond, the Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council has urged Governor Bassey Otu to promptly begin the process of conducting local government elections.

The monarchs from all 18 local government areas convened in Calabar, the state capital, to highlight to the governor the significance of democracy focusing on the citizens.

Additionally, they underscored the need for enhancing the well-being of the Paramount rulers in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional institution, the Chairman of the Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Dr Etim Okon Edet, expressed gratitude to the governor for the progress made in the past year and emphasised the importance of ensuring that local governments adhere to democratic principles due to their close connection with the community.

He said, “When local governments are running, they bring you more development in the state, more revenue to the state, and more prosperity to the state.

“Most people have forgotten about their local governments for years. I am so passionate about local governments because we’re all from rural areas. If you forget about your local government, then you’re a nobody.

“You cannot turn your eyes from the people; after all, democracy is the government of the people and by the people.

“So, why won’t you turn your eyes to the people? Your Excellency, we have seen what you are trying to do; you are trying to recreate. May God help you.”

Addressing the Royal Fathers, Governor Bassey Otu expressed disappointment at the poor state the team found the state in, emphasising the urgent need for widespread intervention in every sector.

He promised to prioritise the service of the people and assured them of a brighter future ahead.

His words: “If you want to look at the scorecard, considering where we’re coming from, the scorecard has been quite impressive.

“We took the oath of office with the commitment to serve our people. We’ll try to do our best to make sure our people are well served.”

