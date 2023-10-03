Cross River Governor Prince Bassey Otu yesterday reopened the refurbished Marina Resort, a tourism and entertainment destination that closed three months ago due to a boating accident at the resort.

Recall that three medical students drowned at the resort on Saturday, June 24, during the National Medical Students Conference organised by the University of Calabar, while some of them were on a boat cruise.

Cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the centre, Governor Prince Bassey Otu, who was represented by the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon Elvert Ayambe, noted that continuing to run the centre would have been the height of insensitivity after the deaths of many people.

He urged citizens of the state not to treat government properties callously.

“What I’ve seen here is very impressive; for this to be done within a few months is magic, and you could see that fun seekers are already trooping in; you could tell that Cross Riverians have missed a lot.

“Life has returned back to Cross River. The security and gunboat you see there is stationed there at all time to ensure that the fun seekers are secured,” he averred.

Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Barr Ekpenyong Akiba, commended the management for working hard in such a short period of time to rebrand the resort.

“This is the confirmation of the ‘People’s First’ manifesto because tourism is back in Cross River State. The movies are back, entertainment is back, enjoyment is back, and peace is back.

In the coming days, what has been left will be done. The insecurity we had in the past will not just stop, but it will be no more, he said.

Commenting on the rebranding of the cinema, the Managing Director of Kada Cinema noted that there was a dire need for cinema in Calabar, and they’ve come to offer a great cinematic experience to the state.

He said that they are introducing the latest technology to ensure they achieve the same experience as in any cinema worldwide.

