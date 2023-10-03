Friday Joseph, a 26-year-old labourer, was sentenced to ten months in prison by a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday for stealing N250,000.

Ibrahim Emmanuel, the Magistrate, convicted Joseph after he pled guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking-in, and theft.

Emmanuel, the judge, gave Joseph the option of paying a N30,000 fine.

He also ordered the convict to pay N40,000 in expenses to the nominal complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported to the Gabasawa Police Station on Sept. 20 by the complainant, Vincent Nathan.

According to Leo, the convict and two others who are still at large planned to break into the complainant’s residence and steal N250,000 and two phones worth N210,000.

He said that the convict was arrested when the complainant raised an alarm while his accomplice ran away.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under the provisions of sections 59, 336 and 217 of the Kaduna Penal Code, 2017. (NAN)

