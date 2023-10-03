THE National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE) has stated that 150 nomadic youths and women across the six geopolitical zones and Abuja will be equipped with different skills as part of efforts to improve their living conditions.

Executive Secretary of the commission, Professor Bashir Usman, disclosed this during a three-day capacity workshop for the youths at the Nigeria Union of Teachers Endwell Hotel in Kaduna on Tuesday.

Represented by the Dr Abdu Umar Ardo, Usman disclosed that the youths and women who were drawn from the six geopolitical zones would be trained in livestock production, cosmetology, sewing and netting, and ICT.

“Empowering the youths and women is the means through which they can be assisted to succeed in life and have the opportunity to develop the ability they need to become role models and eventually influence their communities.

“Youths and women empowerment is important to both nations and the empowered. With youth and women empowerment, the future prosperity of nations is secured because these are the people that are future entrepreneurs of any nation,” he said.

He then implored participants to take the training seriously and to learn and practise what they are taught to achieve the set objectives.

Apart from that, the NCNE boss maintained that the commission is also determined to give quality education to “very hard-to-reach nomads.”

“While assuring you of our determination, we are more determined in ensuring that all out-of-school nomadic children totaling 3.5 million are enrolled in our schools,” he said.

He also used the opportunity to call on the Kaduna State government and other states in the country to provide adequate teachers and infrastructure for nomadic primary schools as well as include the training of nomadic youths in their programmes.

