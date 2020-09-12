JUST IN: 2 killed as abducted Delta businesswoman is freed

Mrs Akpezi Okpidi, the businesswoman who was kidnapped on Saturday morning in Ughelli town, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State has been freed.

This is just as two suspects involved in the abduction have reportedly died of gunshot wounds.

She was rescued around 6:50 p.m on Saturday at an undisclosed riverine area, near Burutu Local Government Area of the state, it was learnt.

A family source said the arrested two suspects were trailed and tracked in Bayelsa by security operatives but died during gunfire exchange.

A third suspect escaped with the victim during the gunbattle but eventually abandoned her in the woods when he realised he had been surrounded by security men.

The tinted GLK Benz used for the operation by the suspects was said to have been stolen but has also been recovered.

It appeared no ransom had been paid before the 33-year-old woman regained her freedom.

Mrs Okipidi was abducted while on her way to her shop in her vehicle at Otovwodo, a suburb of Ughelli on Saturday around 8:00 a.m and was whisked away to an undisclosed location.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, was yet to confirm the rescue of Mrs Okpidi through a text message sent to her mobile line while filing the report.

