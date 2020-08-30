CRCC $50m transportation University a gift, not a contract ― Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi at the weekend disclosed that the $50 million University of Transportation currently under construction in Daura, Kastina State by the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC), is a gift and not a contract.

Amaechi while inspecting the project said “there was so much noise about CRCC not constructing anything, but when we got here, you can see that they are constructing.

“They just got approval from the state government, work will commence fully by the end of September, and hopefully, they will complete it by the end of September next year. This is not a contract, it is a gift from them.”

The Minister also asked CRCC to include one or two Primary schools and a secondary school within the University.

He said the schools will serve the children of the lecturers who will come from outside of Kastina State.

The University which will cost $50, million is part of the social responsibility of the CRCC for the construction of Lagos-Ibadan rail line and hopefully Ibadan-Kano rail line.

Amaechi stated that CRCC has assured him of their full commitment to the construction of the University, adding that the University will “cost them $50 million.”

The Minister further explained that the brain behind the $50 million University is to acquire the technology needed to operate the railway system currently being built by China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) in the near future.

While receiving Amaechi, the Governor of Kastina State, Alh. Bello Masari thanked the Minister for the enormous project which according to him portends limitless opportunities for his people.

He promised to provide security and support in whatever form to ensure the project becomes a reality.

