COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on pre-2020 UTME services

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has lifted the suspension earlier placed on complaints and processes covering previous years before the conduct of the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board said the lifting of the suspension was to ensure that candidates who took the UTME prior to 2020, and who require certain corrections of their processes could be accommodated.

As part of measures to prevent overcrowding at its Computer-Based Test Centres and other partner facilities, JAMB had in line with extant COVID -19 protocols issued by relevant agencies, directed that only candidates seeking corrections and other processes on the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) or Direct Entry (DE) platforms be allowed and attended to.

Head of Information, JAMB, Dr Fabian Benjamin, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said the Board took the measure then to limit the number of persons visiting the centres.

He said: “As the government continues to ease the lockdown leading to the resumption of students in exit classes, the number of 2020 UTME candidates needing one service or another at the various centres has drastically gone down, thus, the Board has decided to open up its platforms to accommodate more requests especially from previous years.

“Therefore, all requests for printing of admission letters, inter-university transfers, condonement of illegitimate admissions and other processes for previous years which had been hitherto suspended would now be restored from Monday, August 31, 2020.

“However, it is to be noted that most of these operations are only available at JAMB offices nationwide,” he said.

Benjamin said the Board was desirous of sustaining compliance with COVID-19 protocols, stressing that 2020 UTME candidates desirous of these services would only be attended to through the Appointment Booking Platform which they could access online through their phones to secure a definite date and time for an appointment.

“The Board urged all State offices to ensure that all clients comply with all existing COVID -19 protocols,” he said.

