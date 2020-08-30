COVID-19: Council Chairman commends CACOVID

The transition chairman of Ado Odo/ Ota local government, Hon Lawal Adewale Wasiu (FCA), has showered encomium on the private-sector-led Coalition Against COVID- 19 (CACOVID) for joining the government in its battle against the dreaded coronavirus.

The chairman made the comment while receiving the contingent of CACOVID who paid him a courtesy call at his office to flag off the grassroots awareness and sensitisation initiative of the coalition.

He said: “The timing of CACOVID to join us in this epic battle against the dreaded virus could not be more perfect. We are at a crucial time when we need aggressive sensitisation, especially at the grassroots, to prepare the minds of our people for the likely challenges that could come up once the opening of the international flights take effect.

To tell you the truth, the agitation for living right as we have it in the early days of the virus is getting cold. Our people are no longer as careful as they use to be. Many wrongly hold the belief that the days of the virus are over when in actual fact we are just about to enter another phase. Once the international flight opens, we are exposed to a floodgate of eventualities and we need to prepare for them.

As a government, we have set up a committee to cater for this. We saw it coming and have put in machinery to tackle it head-on. However, to have CACOVID think like us and also join us at the grassroots to warn our people against complacency is a laudable gesture. It shows a huge sense of responsibility on the part of the team. And as far as I’m concerned we have in CACOVID a true partner in nation-building.”

The team lead of CACOVID to Adoodo/Ota local government, Tunde Oladipo, member of CACOVID communication team, explained to the local government’s information team that the visit to the local government is official to kick-start a- 10-day grassroots sensitisation programme to remind the people of the local government the need to wear their mask always everywhere and carry on with the safety protocols prescribed by the NCDC.

The team will take the sensitisation programme to the nooks and crannies of all the wards, localities and settlements in the local government starting from Thursday, 27th August to Sunday fifth September this year.

He said: “The local government is one of the hotspots or high-burden local government areas in the country identified by the Presidential Task Force on covid19. As a result, CACOVID feels the need to join efforts with the government here to ensure that there is no upsurge of positive cases as we gradually navigate toward an open economy.

Our hope is that our people will heed the advice of the NCDC, as we remind them so that we can rid our societies of this pandemic.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE