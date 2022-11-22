CP reads riot act to miscreants in Osun ahead of Adeleke’s inauguration

Four days to the inauguration of the Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the state Commissioner of Police, Olaleye Faleye, on Tuesday read a riot act to miscreants to stay off the venue of the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Osogbo township stadium.

The commissioner who threatened to use full wrath of the law for whosoever is with the intention of fomenting trouble during the programme, however, advised them not to dare the police on the warning because they would not be spared if apprehended for criminal activities.

The police boss made these known shortly after a Joint Security Council meeting held at the stadium on Tuesday.

According to him, “We have heard a lot of rumours and misinformation that the programme may be disrupted. Thugs are coming in to take the park by force, burn party offices, tear posters. We just want to warn them, they should not dare us, and anyone who wants to foment trouble will have themselves to blame.

“We are aware that there are thugs and we’ve met with the two parties and they’ve assured us that nothing will distort Sunday’s programme.

“But the third party is spreading misinformation. We are equal to that task, as we have discussed in the meeting, we have mapped out our plans. We just want to sound a note of warning, nobody should dare us.

“I want to appeal to mothers and fathers at home, to warn their wards. It’s not business as usual. We know our jobs and Osun State deserves better security architecture and we’ve put that in place.”

Faleye however assured the people of the state of their safety before, during and after the event as his men will be fully on ground to ensure law is maintained.