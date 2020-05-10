COVID19: CODE commends ICPC, BPP for publishing procurement guidelines

A leading Civil Society Organisation, Connected Development (CODE) has commended the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences (ICPC) for releasing procurement and anti-corruption guidelines and frameworks for managing COVID19 funding.

CODE had in virtual conference urged government agencies to uphold transparency in procurement processes while awarding procurement contracts during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The CSO noted that although rapid purchase of equipment such as medical supplies may be necessary but, however, cautioned that this is no excuse for flaunting transparency principles in the process of awarding contracts, especially to enable citizens to monitor effectively where funds are being channelled.

In a swift and welcome reaction, BPP issued guidelines on the conduct of public procurement activities by ministries, departments and agencies during the COVID19 pandemic while ICPC raised the bar on corruption prevention guidelines for the management of relief funds by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

CODE welcomes this development and has however, emphasised the need for the Federal Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to synchronise the intervention COVID19 funds and release data on the aggregated sum to citizens, as this is a greater transparency approach to rebuilding trust of Nigerians in this vulnerable time.

The CSO noted that the procurement guidelines are not sufficient to uphold accountability as the government has not stipulated sanctions on defaulters of the guidelines. It urges the Presidential Task-Force on COVID19 and other government agencies to create a functional e-procurement portal in the shortest possible time to douse the possibility of fake news. It also called for a transparent and open-data approach that can strengthen due diligence and prevent financial leakages and corruption as citizens follow COVID19 money.

CODE also urges government agencies to adhere to the Freedom of Information Act when contacted by civil society groups on procurement processes, urging them to make data and information readily available.

