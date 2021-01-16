Covid and steam inhalation

A friend sent me a WhatsApp message where we were advised to inhale steam so as to kill the Coronavirus. A few days after this, I received another WhatsApp message which claimed that steam cannot kill the Coronavirus. I am now confused at which of these two suggestions to believe. I will appreciate it if you can help me to clear the controversy.

Marvelous (by SMS)

I am also aware of online claims that steam therapy kills the coronavirus. Some claims even add other ingredients to the boiling water or steam, such as Eucalyptus Oil and herbs. Although it has been proven that Steam Inhalation Therapy (SIT) can help clear the throat of mucus as a supplemental course of action to give some relief when grappling a cold or flu, there are presently no scientific evidence that SIT can kill the Coronavirus. Neither the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) nor the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest steam therapy with any ingredient as a cure for the coronavirus.

