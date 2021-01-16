‘I can’t be responsible for the welfare of a child my wife said is not mine’

A MAN has told a Lusaka local court in Zambia, that he could not take care of a child that was not his because his lover told him that he was not the father.

According to The Zambian Observer, John Malama, 30, of Kanyama compound was testifying in a case in which his lover, Sylvia Chilufya, 20, of the same compound sued him for child maintenance.

Sylvia told Senior Court magistrate, Esther Mulomba, sitting with the other magistrates, Abbishine Michelo and Lewis Mumba at Kanyama Local Court, that she stayed with John for eight years and he did not pay dowry.

She explained that John could not refuse responsibility of their child because she got pregnant when she was in his house.

Sylvia explained that they differed in many ways and that was what forced her to leave him, adding that then the child was one year old. The child was now three years old.

In cross-examination, Sylvia said that John did not find her with any man and did not frequent bars as alleged.

In defence, John said that he knew Sylvia as his wife but that he found her with a man who she said was the father of the child.

John explained that Sylvia was coming home around 10:00 pm most of the days and that he reported her to her parents but she refused to change.

When asked by the court if he would maintain the child in question, John said that he could not do so as he was not the father.

Magistrate Mulomba, however, ordered John to be paying child maintenance fee of K250 per month and that if he doubted paternity, he should go for DNA test.

