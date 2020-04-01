COVID-19: Oyo teachers fast, pray for Seyi Makinde today

Teachers in Oyo State have been directed with allegiance to the Oyo StateTeachers Congress to embark on a one-day fasting and prayer today, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for the governor, Engr Seyi Makinde.

The directive which was given by the administration and signed by the coordinator, Reverend Bunmi Thomas was circulated among teachers in the state yesterday.

It reads: “Every teacher serving or retired is hereby called upon to join this prayer session, calling for God’s mercy and healing upon Engr. Seyi Makinde and that God should protect every one of us, heal our land, Oyo State, heal the world and bring coronavirus pandemic to an end.

“On the occasion of this one-day prayer and fasting, whether Muslim, Christian or Traditional worshipper we are enjoined to call on God in the way he would listen.”

For this reason, the Teachers Congress’ I and 2 lines had been switched off since 12 midnight today till 6:30pm when the prayer and fasting session would have ended.

Every teachers in the state have been enjoined to give the clarion call the widest publicity it deserves, as well as reach the congress through oyostateteacherscongress@gmail.com and 08033747073.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Testing Kits Heading To Britain Contaminated With Coronavirus

Testing kits that are due to arrive in Britain were found to have been contaminated with coronavirus, according to reports. The government claims there is currently a capacity to carry out 11,000 tests a day, while the aim is to carry out 25,000 tests per day by mid-April… Read full story

Photos Of Buhari Washing His Hands In Restroom With Gold-Plated Tap, Mirror Go Viral

The photographs of President Muhammadu Buhari washing his hands as a precaution against contracting the coronavirus was on Tuesday, March 31, released by the Presidency with him standing inside a restroom that has a gold-plated tap. Apparently taken inside Aso Rock, the president was seen standing inside… Read full article with pictures