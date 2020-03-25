COVID-19: Osun posts screening officers to all state boundaries

The Osun State Government has posted monitoring officers to all the entry points into the state to block COVID-19 from infiltrating the state.

The commissioner for information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, confirmed this to Tribune Online on Wednesday afternoon.

She said the move was part of measures to protect the people of the state from the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“There will be preliminary screening at the boundaries. We appeal to drivers and commuters to cooperate with our health officials to keep our state safe.

“We have 10 boundaries from Ila Odo to Imesi. We are deploying a special task force to man all of them,” she said.

