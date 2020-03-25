Group raises alarm over increasing cases of girl-child sexual molestation in Kwara

A coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) in Kwara State has raised the alarm over increasing cases of sexual abuse of girl-child in the state.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Wednesday, the director, Legal Unit of one of the NGOs, Grand Charity Youth Development, Ibrahim Shuaib, alleged that one in every four young girls in the state are subjected to sexual molestation before the age of 18.

The people, who described the situation as worrisome, called for a review of the girl rights law in the state as it relates to punishment of offenders and the time frame in which the offender is prosecuted as well as the civil remedy available for the abused for the girl-child.

“In the last two months, we’ve had about 10 petitions relating to abuse of girl-child. A six-year-old girl was molested by her neighbour, while in another place a seven-year-old girl was molested by her class teacher. Surprisingly, however, the school authority under which care of the girl was put, connived with the NSCDC, Kwara State command to arrest and detain the father of the seven-year-old girl under the allegation that the father threatened to get the school closed down by the authorities.

“As if that was not enough, barely 72 hours after the release of the said father from the custody of the NSCDC, the proprietor of the school filed a direct criminal complaint against the father at the Upper Area Court, Ilorin on the frivolous allegations of threat to life and defamation. This is a serious case of perversion of justice,” he said.

Also speaking, a pharmacist and academia, Aisha Olufade Ahmed, a staff with the University of Ilorin, and a concerned mother, called on parents to watch out and speak up against sexual molestation of their children.

“In a situation whereby your daughters cannot walk freely without fear that one uncle somewhere or one neighbour somewhere would want to touch them wrongly is sad.

“Sexual molestation can range from physical touching all the way to penetration and the effect can last from physical injury all the way to neurological disorder in the future. Some of these children may become suicidal,” she said.

She also called on parents to watch out for every sign in their children and speak out against sexual stimulation of their children, saying, “We cannot continue to sit back thinking stigma would eventually catch up with them or blow away. What if their fertility is compromised later in future?”

