The Ondo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its planned state congress slated for Tuesday, March 24, 2020, indefinitely.

The party’s director on Media and Publicity, Mr Zadock Akintoye, who disclosed this in a statement issued and signed by him, says the cancellation became necessary because of the ravaging danger the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akintoye said the party also adhered to the directives of the state government to ban all political, social and religious gatherings in the state for 14 days.

Akintoye stated in the statement that “In line with our principle of strict adherence to the rule of law and obedience to government regulations, our party announces the cancellation of its planned State Congress which is to hold on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

“We take deep cognisance of the ravaging danger the COVID19 virus pandemic poses to the people and had made all arrangements for strict adherence to internationally advised standards for mitigating its spread.

“However, based on the order and instruction of the Ondo State Government and its directive banning all social gatherings, we hereby announce the postponement of our state congress scheduled for tomorrow for a period of 14 days in line with the instruction of the state government.

“Our party shall engage the Ondo State government in discussions to find a way around resolving this issue.

“All members of the PDP in Ondo State are therefore advised to remain in their respective locations in line with the directive of government.

“We use this opportunity to enjoin all citizens to remain law-abiding and respect the directive of government as we collectively work towards mitigating the spread of this disease,” he said.

