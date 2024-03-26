The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr Tony Aziegbemi, has been released by his abductors

A chieftain of the party (name withheld) who broke the news in the early hours of Tuesday through social media did not give details on how the PDP Chairman was released.

He said: “Finally, the Edo State PDP Chairman, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi is back home in good health.

“We give God all the Glory. He got home just now at about 3 am this morning, the 26th day of March 2024”, he informed.

In a telephone conversation, the PDP Chairman Aziegbemi told newsmen on Tuesday morning that he was happy to be back at home and reunited with his family.

He stated that his kidnap comes with “the terrain” and he wasn’t maltreated by the kidnappers.

He said:, “I am happy to be back home. I thank you for calling and your concern. I am happy to reunite with my family. It comes with terrain.

“I was not maltreated by my kidnappers but again I am happy to be back home,” he added.

Recall that Dr. Aziegbemi was kidnapped by six gunmen on Friday, March 15, 2024, at the entrance of his house at 11 pm after a meeting with Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at Government House, while the abductors left his driver.

One week after, a family source who spoke on condition of anonymity disclosed that Azeigbemi’s abductors contacted the family in the early hours of last Friday and demanded a N500 million ransom during the conversations

However, before the alleged demand for ransom, a family member, who identified himself as Sam Ogbeiye, had appealed to the kidnappers to spare Aziegbemi’s life and contact the family.

Ogbeiye also called on security agencies to intensify efforts to secure his freedom.

The Edo State Police Commissioner, Funsho Adegboye, told newsmen at an event at the state command that the police tactical team, in collaboration with vigilante groups and hunters, is combing the bush and creeks to rescue the victim unhurt.

