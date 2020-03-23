Coronavirus: Ganduje orders closure of event centres in Kano

KANO State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has ordered for the immediate closure of all event centres in the state as part of moves to curb the spread of deadly disease COVID-19.

Making the announcement on Monday in a special live broadcast to the people of the state, the governor explained that COVID-19 was now a global pandemic which has killed many across the world.

He said the announcement was part of the measures rolled out by the state government to prevent the spread of the dreaded COVID-19. He added that there should not be more than 20 people in any gathering.

Ganduje said his administration has constituted a high-level taskforce headed by the deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gwauna.

His words, “Prevention they say better than cure. This is why our administration is taking a preventive measure to close down all private and public schools in Kano State.”

He noted that religious and traditional institutions have been charged to collaborate efforts with the state government in enlightening the public to desist from any gathering which aim of curtailing the spread of the menace.

He appealed to members of the public to heed the advice of medical professionals by observing personal and environmental hygiene aimed at achieving the set targets.

Meanwhile, the management of Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has refuted a rumour making the round that there was a case of coronavirus in the university, saying there was no iota of truth to it.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Alhaji Lamara Garba, Secretary, Information & Publication, for the registrar.

According to the statement, “The attention of the management of Bayero University, Kano has been drawn to a fake news item making the rounds about the reported case of coronavirus in the university.

“We wish to state unequivocally there has never been a case of coronavirus in the university whatsoever.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university was shut down since Friday, 20th March, 2020 in line with the directives by the Federal Ministry of Education and all students have already vacated the hostels of residence.”

