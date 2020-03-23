COVID-19: Ondo govt places temporary ban on large, political, social, religious gatherings

As part of pro-active measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Ondo State government, on Monday, placed a ban on all political, social and religious gatherings in the state for 14 days in the first instance.

Apart from this, civil servants from grade levels 1-12, have been advised to stay home, except those on essential duties.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, who said the State Executive Council took this decision after its meeting on Monday.

It will be recalled that the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, had last week directed all public and private schools in the state to be shut until further notice.

Ojogo in the statement stated that the new decision was taken in the overall interest of the state in addition to the directives in the governor’s State broadcast.

He, however, said the additional regulations to those already put in place by Governor Akeredolu said there is “total ban on all political, social and religious gatherings in the state for 14 days in the first instance.

“Gatherings at clubs, beer parlours and joints are prohibited until further notice.

“All civil servants from grade levels 1-12, except those on essential duties as may be determined by their respective Accounting Officers and Chief Executives, are hereby advised to stay at home for now.”

He noted that the people of the state heaved a sigh of relief after it was discovered that the result of the suspected COVID-19 case discovered in the state turned out to be negative.

The state government also enjoined the state’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that slated its State congress for Tuesday to postpone the congress to another future date

“Government wishes to encourage the PDP in Ondo State to consider postponing its State Congress scheduled for Tuesday, 24th March 2020 and take a cue from the Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde who by a public apology, agreed that the party did not exercise discretion by organising a political rally in Ibadan.

“As a responsive government with a strong resolve to stem the influx of an undeterminable number of persons in their hundreds into the State especially from unverifiable areas, the State Government has already directed the Commissioner of Police and heads of other security agencies to enforce all regulations in respect of crowd control as spelt out by the government,” Ojogo said.

