NCDC confirms 136 new COVID-19 cases, total now 58,460

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 136 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 58,460

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.

“On the 28th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 58460 cases have been confirmed, 49895 cases have been discharged and 1111 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 136 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (71), Rivers (23), Plateau (12), Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5), Abia (3), FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,310 3,859 15,246 205 FCT 5,677 635 4,965 77 Plateau 3,400 795 2,572 33 Oyo 3,260 884 2,336 40 Edo 2,625 23 2,495 107 Kaduna 2,402 50 2,313 39 Rivers 2,370 82 2,229 59 Ogun 1,836 81 1,727 28 Delta 1,802 101 1,652 49 Kano 1,737 22 1,661 54 Ondo 1,631 50 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Ebonyi 1,040 3 1,007 30 Kwara 1,034 54 955 25 Abia 894 14 872 8 Gombe 864 97 742 25 Katsina 859 0 835 24 Osun 827 22 788 17 Borno 742 1 705 36 Bauchi 699 17 668 14 Imo 568 285 271 12 Benue 481 58 413 10 Nasarawa 449 111 325 13 Bayelsa 398 5 372 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 321 18 297 6 Akwa Ibom 288 6 274 8 Niger 259 15 232 12 Adamawa 240 25 198 17 Anambra 237 5 213 19 Sokoto 162 1 144 17 Taraba 95 16 73 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Zamfara 78 0 73 5 Yobe 76 6 62 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

