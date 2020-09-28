NCDC confirms 136 new COVID-19 cases, total now 58,460

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 136 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 136 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 58,460
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Monday.
“On the 28th of September 2020, 136 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 58460 cases have been confirmed, 49895 cases have been discharged and 1111 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 136 new cases are reported from 13 states- Lagos (71), Rivers (23), Plateau (12), Adamawa (6), Oyo (6), Kaduna (5), Abia (3), FCT (3), Katsina (2), Kwara (2), Bauchi (1), Borno (1), Edo (1),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,310
|3,859
|15,246
|205
|FCT
|5,677
|635
|4,965
|77
|Plateau
|3,400
|795
|2,572
|33
|Oyo
|3,260
|884
|2,336
|40
|Edo
|2,625
|23
|2,495
|107
|Kaduna
|2,402
|50
|2,313
|39
|Rivers
|2,370
|82
|2,229
|59
|Ogun
|1,836
|81
|1,727
|28
|Delta
|1,802
|101
|1,652
|49
|Kano
|1,737
|22
|1,661
|54
|Ondo
|1,631
|50
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Ebonyi
|1,040
|3
|1,007
|30
|Kwara
|1,034
|54
|955
|25
|Abia
|894
|14
|872
|8
|Gombe
|864
|97
|742
|25
|Katsina
|859
|0
|835
|24
|Osun
|827
|22
|788
|17
|Borno
|742
|1
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|699
|17
|668
|14
|Imo
|568
|285
|271
|12
|Benue
|481
|58
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|449
|111
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|398
|5
|372
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|321
|18
|297
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|288
|6
|274
|8
|Niger
|259
|15
|232
|12
|Adamawa
|240
|25
|198
|17
|Anambra
|237
|5
|213
|19
|Sokoto
|162
|1
|144
|17
|Taraba
|95
|16
|73
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Zamfara
|78
|0
|73
|5
|Yobe
|76
|6
|62
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
