COVID-19: Nigeria, Africa to expand testing capacity with homemade diagnostic kit

Nigeria’s efforts at developing a solution to the challenge of non-availability and high cost of COVID-19 diagnostic kits have finally paid off with the development of RNASwift Extraction kit.

This was disclosed by Prof. Alex Akpa, Director-General of National Biotechnology Development Agency(NABDA), on Thursday during a news briefing held at the conference room of Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Abuja.

He said the RNASwift test kit would not only revolutionalise Africa’s PCR-Based COVID-19 testing but will also expand the capacity by 50 times at least.

Akpa also said it would equally reduce cost by over 500 per cent as compared to the conventional kit in use.

“This meets the demands of the Test Africa Initiative. The kits will be produced in Nigeria, which is great news considering that it will enable preference to be given to the testing needs of Africa.

“The need for the invention was conceived by the request from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), to test five million farmers and farmhands.

“This was to ensure that our food security chain was not compromised by COVID-19,’’ the D-G said.

According to him, the RNASwift test kit is an indigenous diagnostic test kit designed, developed and validated in Nigeria for the identification of the causal agent, SARS-Cov-2, which causes COVID-19.

He noted that the diagnostic kit is “very accurate and sensitive’’ and competes favourably with conventional and commercially available kits for the diagnosis of COVID-19.

“This is in addition to a careful choice of reagents that are human and environmentally friendly in the development of the protocol for the diagnostic kit.

“In fact, the attributes of the RNASwift kits make it a game-changer in the design and production of diagnostic kits for infectious diseases in the face of an epidemic or a pandemic,’’ Akpa said.

ALSO READ: See how NDDC spent N81bn in six months

He further said that the project was made possible due to the scientific collaboration between the NABDA, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and Nigerian Institute for Medical Research (NIMR).

Prof. Akpa added that the technical support team of the University of Sheffield, led by Dr Alison Nwokeoji, also made the project successful.

In his speech at the briefing, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, recalled that the first index case of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria on Feb. 27.

Onu said he had tasked Nigerian scientists to come up with a solution with the sum of N36 million pledge.

The Minister said Nigerians were creative and talented enough to develop homegrown solutions to major challenges confronting the country, Africa and the world, with the RNASwift test kit as an example.

“Today, the RNASwift extraction kit developed by Nigerian scientists has capacity in an accurate, sensitive and affordable cost to detect SARS-Cov2, the causative agent of COVID-19.

“With the RNASwift test kit, we are going to test five million farmers, and the new test kit will reduce cost drastically,’’ Onu said.

He hinted that the African Development Bank was interested in it, not only as Test Africa Initiative but that Nigeria should be the rallying point.

Similarly, he said the other African countries stood to benefit from the test kits due to the low cost.

The minister commended NABDA and said the agency had not only made the Ministry proud but Nigeria as a whole.

Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the test kit invented and developed was very critical to the present situation of insufficient test kits.

He said the FMARD was in the forefront when it came to food security, adding that with the invention and successful validation of the test kit, it was time for Nigerians to look inwards.

“We have talents and we need to develop and build on these talents, we will realise our target of testing five million farmers and Nigerians would be proud of this test kits,’’ Nanono said.

He applauded NABDA for the project, saying the success of the test kit was a milestone recorded in the FMST.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the briefing, Dr Rose Gidado, Scientist and Deputy Director at NABDA, said the day was remarkable and historic for the agency, the ministry as well as Nigerians.

She said the new test kits could test more than 20,000 people a day but if more testing centres were set up, it could go up to 50,000 with automation.

The Scientist added that the need to test more Nigerians was necessary in order to isolate and treat.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Umar assumes duty as EFCC acting boss

THERE was confusion on Wednesday over who steps in as acting chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the Director of Operations in the commission, Mohammed Umar… Read Full Story

VP Osinbajo Denies Receiving N4billion From Magu

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described online reports claiming that embattled acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, gave him N4billion as false and baseless fabrications… Read Full Story

Hard Currencies Found In My House Are Gifts, Ex-NNPC GMD, Yakubu, Tells Court

The Former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu, on Wednesday, told the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja that the $9.7 million and £74, 000.00 the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) found in his Kaduna residence in 2017, were part of… Read Full Story

Ondo 2020: APC Caretaker Committee Sticks To Indirect Primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caretaker committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, has upheld the decision of the dissolved National Working Committee of the party which adopted indirect option as the mode of primary to produce its standard-bearer in Ondo State, ahead of October governorship… Read Full Story

What Nigerians Must Know About Bubonic Plague —Experts

Bubonic plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted through flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. In this report by SADE OGUNTOLA, experts review possibilities of bubonic plaque re-curring in Nigeria and how best an individual can get protected from it… Read Full Story

Number Of Candidates Jostling With Okonjo-Iweala For WTO Top Job Increases To 7

Eight candidates are now jostling for the top job at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), seeking to convince its 164 members they can steer the body through intensifying global trade tensions and rising protectionism, Reuters reported on Wednesday evening… Read Full Story

Fraud: Magu Must Face Prosecution, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding the investigation of the indicted acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has demanded his prosecution… Read Full Story

Police arrest herbalist, others linked to Ibadan killings

THE Special Adviser to the Oyo State governor on Security, CP Fatai Owoseni (retd), on Wednesday, declared that peace would now reign in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state as those responsible for the rape and killings in communities across the local government had all been arrested… Read Full Story

Ivory Coast PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, Dies After Cabinet Meeting

Ivory Coast’s PM, Amadou Gon Coulibaly, has died after falling ill at a ministerial meeting, BBC reports. The 61-year-old had been chosen as the ruling party’s candidate for October’s presidential election after Alassane Ouattara said he would not seek a third term in office… Read Full Story

EDITORIAL: Must These Floods Continue To Wreak Havoc?

OVER the past couple of months, as the rainy season has set in, floods have caused deaths and extensive damage to property in different parts of the country. In Kwara State, at least three people were reported dead and others missing when a bridge embankment collapsed in Oko-Erin, Ilorin, the state capital… Read Full Story

Club For Restructured Nigeria Welcomes Obasanjo: SNC Before 2023 Elections

THE call for restructuring Nigeria has been the subject of discourse by many stakeholders who, over the years, have lent their voices – heard and unheard – towards revisiting the institutional, socio-economic and political structure of Nigeria. Without a doubt, diverse reasons exist for the call for restructuring Nigeria… Read Full Story

Child Sexual Abuse And Psychosocial Wellbeing In Adulthood

Child sexual abuse is a widespread problem that is, unfortunately, associated with stigma, shame and a tendency to secretly push under the carpet. Thus, in most instances, it often goes unreported. The family of the victim may also wish to avoid the societal stigma and public humiliation if it were to become common knowledge… Read Full Story