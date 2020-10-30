COVID-19: NCDC confirms 170 new cases, total rises to 62,691

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Friday, announced that the country has recorded 170 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 62,691.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Friday night.

“On the 30th of October 2020, 170 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 62691 cases have been confirmed, 58430 cases have been discharged and 1144 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 170 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (106), FCT (25), Oyo (14), Edo (7), Kaduna (7), Ogun (4), Bauchi (2), Benue (2), Kano (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,212 701 20,296 215 FCT 6,053 628 5,344 81 Plateau 3,630 147 3,450 33 Oyo 3,447 822 2,582 43 Rivers 2,810 91 2,660 59 Edo 2,664 33 2,522 109 Kaduna 2,648 69 2,536 43 Ogun 2,031 81 1,920 30 Delta 1,814 28 1,737 49 Kano 1,747 9 1,684 54 Ondo 1,666 44 1,585 37 Enugu 1,314 24 1,269 21 Kwara 1,069 24 1,019 26 Ebonyi 1,049 8 1,011 30 Katsina 952 0 928 24 Osun 926 4 902 20 Abia 898 18 872 8 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 713 3 696 14 Imo 616 21 583 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 482 144 325 13 Bayelsa 412 10 381 21 Ekiti 332 6 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 295 0 287 8 Anambra 277 10 248 19 Niger 274 3 259 12 Adamawa 257 0 238 19 Sokoto 165 1 147 17 Taraba 146 33 107 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

170 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-106

FCT-25

Oyo-14

Edo-7

Kaduna-7

Ogun-4

Bauchi-2

Benue-2

Kano-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1 62,691 confirmed

58,430 discharged

1,144 deaths pic.twitter.com/ngQNZFT212 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) October 30, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded 623 New Infections Last Week, Lowest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 623 new COVID-19 infections which is the lowest the country has recorded in six months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The 623 new cases reported between October 18 and 24 is a reduction from the 1,143 recorded the previous week.

Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

BREAKING: LG Chairman Abducted In Oyo

Kidnappers, on Sunday night, abducted the chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Mr Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke.

Ondo schools resume Monday, November 2

BREAKING: Hoodlums Loot NYSC Camp In Abuja

Hoodlums in their numbers have invaded the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Kubwa Abuja looting properties belonging to the camp.

NCDC confirms 170 cases

Looting: Osun Begins House-To-House Search Thursday To Fish Out Perpetrators

As the 72- hour amnesty given by the Osun State government to looters in the state to return all looted properties in their custody expires today, the state government has expressed its intention to commence a house-to-house search on Thursday to fish out the deviants among them.

NCDC confirms 170 cases