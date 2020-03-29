COVID-19: NAWOJ distributes food items, sanitisers to patients, residents in Sokoto

To cushion the effects of the partial lockdown of the state, the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Sokoto State chapter has distributed food items to Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) patients at Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital in the state.

The gesture was the association’s contribution towards cushioning the effect of the measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The association also distributed hand sanitisers to some neighbourhood residents and shops.

NAWOJ Sokoto acting chairperson, Rakiya Muhammad stated: “Even as we ensure the observance of social restrictions at this critical time, we are not losing sight of the need to support the less privileged.

“We, therefore, deemed it necessary to reach out to the VVF patients, many of whom are from poor backgrounds and require support.”

She said the items which included packs of rice, “was a simple gesture to show compassion and put smiles on the faces of our fellow women.”

She advised members of the public to ensure precautionary measures against coronavirus, including hand hygiene, social distancing, and avoiding crowded spaces among others.

Reacting, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital Dr Lawal Bello stated: “I appreciate the visit of NAWOJ to this facility to assist the fistula patients in this hospital with a gift of food items more especially in this difficult times in Nigeria and the world at large.

“We appreciate their support, the show of kindness to these women, they are disadvantaged in the society because of their peculiar problem of vagina fistula.”

Mallama Yar’ Saula who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries expressed appreciation to NAWOJ for the gesture.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

BREAKING: UCH CMD Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Chief Medical doctor, University College Hospital, Ibadan, Prof Jesse A Otegbayo, has tested positive for coronavirus. This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by the CMD… Read full story

COVID-19: God Proving His Might, Adeboye Says

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has revealed that the reasons that countries of the world are experiencing COVID-19 pandemic is as a result of divine setting. He made the submission while speaking at the Sunday Service on the church broadcast, Dove… Read full story

Immigration CG, Babandede, Tests Positive For Coronavirus • He is responding to treatment ― Immigration spokesperson

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr Muhammed Babandede, on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). He had gone into self-isolation after taken ill on his return from a trip to the United Kingdom, with a Deputy Comptroller General overseeing the administration of the service… Read full story

Fear Of Coronavirus Hits EFCC

The coronavirus pandemic has grounded the operations of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to a halt. According to findings, the acting chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu has ordered that some measures be put in place to ensure that the virus is contained in the commission’s facility across the country… Read full story