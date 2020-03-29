COVID-19: APM Terminals backs FG with N100m pledge

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, APM Terminals Nigeria, operators of container terminals in Apapa and Onne ports have earmarked N100million to support the efforts of the Federal Government in curtailing the spread of the virus.

In a statement issued at the weekend, the leading port operator said it has adopted stringent measures in line with the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that the supply chain remains uninterrupted and availability of essential supplies is maintained in the face of the pandemic.

In the statement, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Nigeria, Mohammed Ahmed, said, “As an essential service provider, all terminal operations are running normally and we urge importers to continue taking delivery of their containers to enable the fresh discharge of incoming cargo.”

He said APM Terminals Nigeria has contributed N75million towards the United Nations in Nigeria basket fund and is committing N25million on community awareness through radio, social media as well as fliers to sensitize the Apapa community on how to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The United Nations in Nigeria basket fund aims to mobilise resources to boost the efforts of the government in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. In coordination with the government, the UN is mobilizing funds that will ensure adequate essential health equipment needed for testing, quarantine and medical care, including equipping of temporary hospitals/quarantine centres and designated emergency centres.

As part of the private sector support in addressing the pandemic, APM Terminals’ support will enhance the UN support to the country’s preparedness and provision of healthcare support to those afflicted by the virus. The contribution will go towards the increasing acquisition of ventilators and other lifesaving hospital apparatus that are urgently needed to aid the healthcare response towards the pandemic.

“No one is immune nor invulnerable from this disease. We urge all to adhere to the guidance from the government in order to curb the spread of this pandemic. In this time of need, APM Terminals is honoured to discharge its duty to the nation.

The wellbeing of our community remains of paramount importance to us. Through our contribution to the UN basket fund, we will play our part in strengthening the country’s capacity to respond,” Ahmed said.

Also speaking on the donation, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, said, “The UN system in Nigeria will support and complement government’s efforts to immediately set up a national response fund that will serve as a single national platform and financing framework, coordinating partnerships and mobilizing resources that can make an effective impact on the ground.”

APM Terminals Nigeria oversees the operation of APM Terminals Apapa and the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) Onne among others.

