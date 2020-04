COVID-19: Lagos govt has sent names of 204 inmates to be released from prisons, says controller

The Lagos State government has announced that 204 inmates are to be freed from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Custodial Centres in the state.

The Controller NCoS, Lagos Command, Mr Sam Iyakoregha, confirmed the receipt of the names of the inmates while presenting the list to the Deputy Controller in-charge of the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Mr Ayoola Opadeji, on Tuesday in Lagos.

The 204 inmates are part of 2,600 announced by the Federal Government to be released in line with its amnesty policy to decongest the country’s custodial centres against the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, had on April 9, announced that the Federal Government had granted amnesty to no fewer than 2,600 prisoners nationwide.

Aregbesola had said the amnesty would benefit inmates that were 60 years and above, those suffering from ill-health likely to terminate in death and convicts serving three years and above with less than six months to serve.

The Lagos NCoS boss, who was represented by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Rotimi Oladokun, said the 204 prisoners would be released from all the custodial centres in Lagos.

According to Iyakoregha, 53 inmates would be released from the Ikoyi Correctional facility and 18 from the Badagary Custodial centre.

He added that nine inmates would from the female custodial centre, Kirikiri; 89 from the Medium custodial centre, Kirikiri; and 35 others from the Maximum Custodial centre in Kirikiri would also regain their freedom.

The NCoS boss commended the Federal Government for its magnanimity towards the Correctional Service in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

He further urged the inmates to be of good behaviour when reintegrated into the society, adding that any act of lawless on their part would not be tolerated.