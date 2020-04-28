Customs did not invite us to test Oyo rice – NAFDAC

Contrary to claims made by the Humanitarian Affairs minister, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouk., the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Tuesday said it did not conduct any test on the rice distributed to some South-West states by the Nigeria Customs as COVID-19 palliative.

The Oyo State government a few days ago announced that it was returning the 1,800 bags of rice given to the state by the Federal Government through the Customs because it was bad and not fit for human consumption.

Speaking on Channels TV on Tuesday evening, NAFDAC Director General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said her agency did not certify the rice for consumption because it was not invited to test it.

She said NAFDAC tested and certified only rice distributed in Ikeja, Lagos State and Idi-Iroko, Ogun State, but was not asked to test and certify the one in Ibadan from where other South-West states got their allocations.