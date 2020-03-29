COVID-19: Kogi to distribute $1m worth of medical materials, equipment to hospitals

AS part of measures to fight the outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 in Kogi State, Governor Yahaya Bello has directed the distribution of medical materials and equipment to hospitals and healthcare centres across the state.

According to the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Haruna Audu, the distribution of the medical products is to be carried out by the high-level squadron committee on COVID-19, under the chairmanship of Chief Edward Onoja, the deputy governor of the state.

The medical materials which worth over $1 million (N396,000,000) was donated by Kogi State government in partnership with two American donor agencies; Triple A-plus and Gilead Quantum Healthcare Systems.

The medical supplies had earlier been delivered to the state government during the GYB door-to-door healthcare initiative programme through the State Ministry of Health.

The programme was facilitated by the office of the special adviser to the governor on multilateral, donor agencies and special project, and state consultants, Coolink Integrated Services Ltd.

According to the State Commissioner for Health, Audu, the sorting out of the medical materials and equipment was in top gear ahead of distribution to the hospitals.

