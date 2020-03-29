Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has felicitated the national leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he turns 68 years today.

In a goodwill message, Governor Yahaya described Tinubu as a true democrat, a rare breed and large-hearted individual who sacrificed a lot for Nigeria, describing as legendary and inspiring, his relentless commitment and love for the nation and democracy.

He said with his pedigree and track records of mentoring, guidance and support for upcoming leaders to accomplish their dreams, Tinubu has written his name in gold in the annals of history and earned for himself, national and global accolades and respect.

Governor Yahaya who said the APC leader personifies courage in leadership and patriotism, saluted his abiding faith in ideals of democracy and the Nigerian project.

He also showered encomiums on the chieftain for his bridge-building and humanitarian disposition, his dogged commitment to the success of APC and President Buhari’s administration as well as the unity and invisibility of the country.

Governor Yahaya prayed God Almighty to continue to bless Asiwaju Tinubu with good health and long life to continually serve the nation and humanity as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the governor.

