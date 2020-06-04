COVID-19: Kogi commences contact tracing in Kabba-Bunu LGA

The Kogi State government, on Thursday, commenced contact tracing of the index case(s) of the COVID-19 pandemic to forestall any outbreak and spread of the disease in Kabba-Bunu LGA of the state.

The state government had on Monday ordered an absolute lockdown of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area where the victims were said to reside.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who directed the total lockdown of the area in a press briefing in Lokoja, said the measure was to contain the outbreak and spread of the deadly virus.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications Kingsley Fanwo while speaking at the palace of Obaro of Kabba, he said the state delegation was in Kabba to verify the claim of the NCDC on the discovery of two cases of the novel disease in the area stressing that the medical team would carry out tests on the residents to ascertain the discovery of the NCDC.

The commissioner further stressed that the exercise was to monitor the current health status of the people who came in contact with the alleged index case, and also conduct random test on the people.

He described as rather unfortunate the uncooperative attitude of the National health body, adding that as a responsible government which is interested in the well being of its citizenry, “we are putting measures in place to control any outbreak and spread in the area.”

The commissioner regretted the role of some of the people of the area whose main interest is to play politics with the health of the residents.

While calling on the people of the area to be patient in this period of the lockdown so that the health workers could carry out their work, Fanwo assured that the exercise would be expeditiously, but professionally conducted.

Responding, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Dale Solomon Awoniyi, expressed sadness over the lock down, noting that it would bring untold hardship upon his people. He noted that within 24hours of the lockdown, Fulani herdsmen had ravaged their farmland and destroyed their farm produce.

“Within this 24hours, our farms have been invaded by Fulani herdsmen. Destroying our yams, our maize, our crops. We cannot survive for 2 days. Even 48hours lockdown is very devastating for us, especially for the elderly.

“I begged that all measures be carried out without total lockdown, but he explained well to me reasons for the act.

He lamented the negative role being played by some individuals whom he said are out to cause disaffection between the state and his people.

The royal father said that those found to be culpable in bringing the jlkockdown upon the people would regret their action, adding j be party to any clandestine move to ridicule the state government.

“I can confidently say in my capacity as Oba of Kabba, we are not party to the opposition politics being played here even in health matters

“We do not want Kabba to be a battle field for anybody to display recklessness with COVID-19 or to the government.

He appealed to the state government to reconsider the decision, explaining that contact tracing, testing can be done without total lockdown.

He described Governor Yahaya Bello as a good and responsible leader whose character, competence, capabilities and courage have never been in doubt.

“We appeal to the governor to reconsider this because of the hunger and poverty attributable to lockdown.”

He apologised to His Excellency on behalf of the people, assuring that his people are solidly behind him in his efforts to take the state out of the perpetual slavery it had been subjected to in the past.

“I apologise on behalf of my people to the Governor of Kogi State.

“We pray that the governor in his magnanimity would graciously ease the lockdown on our people,” he concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE