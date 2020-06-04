Alteration of specific provisions of the 1999 Constitution will commence soon, Deputy President of the Senate and Chairman of the Ninth Assembly Constitution review committee has said.

Omo-Agege who represents Delta Central in the Senate said the committee is already steaming for the tasks that will definitely be demanding, as the committee has been assaulted with bills for review.

Chairman of the Constitution review committee who received League of Women Voters of Nigeria in his office in Abuja said besides the bills, the committee has received memoranda from different interest groups in the country which he noted were still coming in.

Commenting on one of the memoranda personally delivered to him by national officers of the League of Women Voters of Nigeria , Omo-Agege assured women that their interest would be protected but not to the detriment of constitutional provisions against discrimination of whatever form.

“Let me appreciate the League of Women Voters of Nigeria for this memorandum . It is very timely and apt because the Constitution Review committee is already steaming for action.

“Anything about women is very important to us because the day women decide to speak with one voice, men will definitely be in trouble.

“I know part of what would be in the proposals just submitted, will be about increase in proportion of women participation in governance in line with the Benjien protocol but that would be looked into in a way that would not infract with provisions of the constitution as regards gender discrimination.

“Although what you have submitted in the memorandum will be thoroughly perused by us but in line with our procedures, your proposals would still be needed to be routed through bill submission and consideration by the Senate in plenary.

“So, from our own end here , a bill would have to be sponsored on proposals for constitution amendments made by the women voters , for it to be officially forwarded to the committee as part of other numerous bills that had been received to that effect,” he said.

Earlier in her presentation ,the National Secretary of the League of Women Voters, Pastor ( Mrs) Reginald Omo-Agege , said all proposals made in the memorandum, were geared towards making the voice of women heard , in the scheme of things in the country.

The vision of the network according to her, “is to be Nigerians leading Network for women’s empowerment, leadership and achievement ,driven by participatory democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate.”

Other National officers of the group at the memorandum presentation were Dr Aisha Lemu and Mrs Mate Olori.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan had on 6th of February, while inaugurating the committee said: “as for the activities of the committee, you will engage not only members of the National Assembly, and other statutory bodies like INEC, Civil Society groups, but Nigerians are interested in the way and manner we do our duties here.

“Nigerians definitely have interest in the Constitution Review that the National Assembly will embark upon. There are several issues that Nigerians feel strongly about.

“The Constitution Review Committee is supposed to be a platform where such issues will be brought, and where those who are interested should ensure that they make every possible effort, including presentations for their views to be considered.”

