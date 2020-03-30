COVID-19: Ekiti NAWOJ tasks women, children on safety

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, (NAWOJ) Ekiti Chapter, has called on women and children to abide by the government’s directives in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The NAWOJ Chairperson, Mrs Fatima Bello and the Secretary, Mrs Adewumi Ademiju, gave the advice to women and children so that they could overcome the disease.

NAWOJ in a statement said, “Women and children being the most vulnerable must ensure compliance with the hygienic condition.

“Mothers should ensure regular handwashing with water and soap after finishing their household chores and also rub their hands with alcohol-based sanitisers.”

The NAWOJ leadership, however, cautioned women to be mindful of their usage of the hand sanitiser when cooking because of its combustible nature being alcohol-base.

They also urged mothers and guardians to seize the opportunity provided by the stay-at-home order to monitor their children and wards’ school works until when schools would resume.

They also advised parents to be vigilant about the movements of their children, especially, the grown-ups to avoid unforeseen circumstance.

The NAWOJ leadership commended the state government for the efforts it had put in place to tackle the spread of the deadly disease.

It advised the residents of the state to cooperate and tolerate one another to subdue the challenge.

The association prayed that the almighty God would continue to provide the needed solutions to the global pandemic. (NAN)

