Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s 14 days lockdown directive in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu has been urged to ensure police operatives respect the human rights of Nigerians while enforcing the lockdown.

National Coordinator of the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), Comrade Sheriff Mulade, made the plea, on Monday in Warri, Delta State.

He also appealed to AIGs and Commissioners of Police in various states of the federation to strongly advise, caution and charge their rank and file to kindly respect the fundamental rights of Nigerians and other Nationals in the enforcement of lockdown and restriction of movements across the nation.

Comrade Sheriff further strongly appealed to security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police to adhere strictly to the fundamental rights of Nigerians as enshrined in the constitution while enforcing compliance to curtail and prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

He expressed concerns and worries over the way and manner some police officers, charged with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, were allegedly vandalizing items that they were expected to protect.

He noted that Nigerians were going through sudden and unexpected trauma which needs encouragement and polite engagement.

He stated that the law enforcement agents and the entire populace were victims of the difficult time, therefore the Nigeria Police and other security agencies saddled with the responsibility of enforcing adherence to orders should exercise caution so as not to inflict pains and more hardship on the masses.

He charged the Nigeria media, the federal and state governments to continue to educate the people with relevant information on why they should continue to obey restriction orders from the government.

