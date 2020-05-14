COVID-19: DAAR Founder Raymond Dokpesi tests negative

Founder of Daar Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from the University of Abuja Treatment Centre.

Two of his grandchildren were also discharged. The final test results of other family members are being expected.

The news of his recovery was also confirmed by a reliable source to Tribune Online.

In a letter of appreciation he signed, Dokpesi expressed gratitude to God for seeing him and his family through the ordeal.

According to the letter, “I am exceptionally indebted to the God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

According to him, the past two weeks at the treatment centre provided him with the first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before Nigeria as a country.

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this COVID-19 pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure”.

He thanked Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers, including eminent personalities who reached out with messages of support.

“A special mention must be made of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha and Chairman PTF, who not only sympathised with me and my family but also personally made both video and voice call on several occasion to ascertain our well-being.

“My appreciation goes to the Hon. Minister of Health Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Medical Team and other members of the PTF, the CMD UATH – Gwagwalada – Prof Bisallah Ekene, Head of Isolation Centre – Dr Tahir, Rivers State Governor – His Excellency, Nyesom Wike and other serving and former State Governors too numerous to mention, former President and Head of State, His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former President of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, Former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd), GCFR, Gen Abdusallami Abubakar (Rtd), and former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”