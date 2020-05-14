Lagos to prosecute man who boasted of beating wife on social media

Lagos State government on Thursday disclosed that a certain Mr Afobaje Maiyegun who boasted on Facebook of assaulting his wife has been arrested and will be prosecuted.

In a viral post, the said suspect claimed he was just done beating his wife, boasting nothing would come out of the act, as a consequence.

The post which came up at 2.19 AM on May 5 reads, “I beat my wife and am waiting for her police because I talk to a woman”.

Seven pictures of the woman with her bloodied face accompanied the post.

The post generated widespread condemnation.

But the state government said it had swung into action through the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) to serve him deserving comeuppance.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a tweet, “the attention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) was drawn to a viral post on Facebook wherein one Afobaje Maiyegun boasted that he had just beaten up his wife and declared he is “waiting for her police” to come and arrest him.

“Immediately, the team reached out to ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, Area Commander, Area J, who ensured that the said person was arrested immediately. A preliminary investigation conducted revealed that this is not the first time the said Mr Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act.

“A partner NGO, @HerfessionsApp was on ground to assist with the investigation. The case is set to be charged to court on Friday 15th May 2020.

“This is to sound a clear warning that the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has declared a zero-tolerance to Sexual and Gender-Based Violence in the state and as such, perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.”

Before the public intervention of the state government, there had been rumour of the suspect being on the run.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE