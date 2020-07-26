COVID-19 can’t affect my music —Smallzz Tha Razor

At a time many of his colleagues are complaining of lack of shows and denying their fans of good music, hip-pop/rap star and songwriter, Oluwatoyin Ogunmuyiwa, who is widely known as Smallzz Tha Razor (STR) appears to be showing others how to make it all count.
From dropping an Extended Play (EP) in December 2019 that prepared him for the 2020 journey in which he’s currently having a great time with his music despite the pandemic, STR has evolved from being a struggling artiste to being a leading light with his back to back wave-making songs.
In June, he dropped ‘Juwonlo’, a song that featured the ‘Vision 2020’ crooner, Bella Shmurda. Since then, STR has become the talk of the town with his name and sound dominating the music space as he keeps cashing in on this period.
Speaking about his career and how he has managed to stay afloat, the graduate of Sociology from Lagos State University (LASU) said one of his greatest achievements in life would certainly be that he didn’t give up on himself even when others did.
“When you discover yourself and you are passionate about it, every other thing will not matter.”
Having bagged his master’s degree in Sociology from Morgan State University, Maryland, USA where he’s currently a PhD student of Social Work, the prolific rapper has perfected his search for knowledge and making music, which according to him has helped him to manage his life better. “Life is all about identity and balance. Get yourself an identity or identities, then find a balance. That is when you start living,” says STR.
Juwonlo, his latest song may be one of the new and great songs out there now, but Smallzz Tha Razor is not a new name in the industry as he has a track record of hit songs such as Greatness in which he featured Terry Apala, Musa featuring Dhymn and Mo’Jay, Shanawole, Lock Down, 16 Barz, Orita Fogo featuring Seriki and Williams Jay, Ibo Sense featuring MohBad, Olorunsogo featuring Deshinor, among others.
He hinted that he has come of age in his music and would continue to get better with his sound and music.
“Juwonlo is my latest song and I am super excited about how far it has gone and the success. That has given some impetus to keep pushing out more songs that people can relate with. Right now, I just want to enjoy my time and put more of my works out there for my fans and lover of good music”, he said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE