What entertainers should do to stay afloat —Goodluck

With many businesses apparently struggling to recover from the onslaught of COVID-19 global outbreak, an online business enthusiast, Goodluck Ojoduma, has proffered a solution to the economic hit suffered by entrepreneurs and business workers alike.
With years of experience in business promotion and consultation, Ojoduma, who is otherwise known as Seppromotions, has helped small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) as well as big firms move their transactions online – some of which include Benin Republic’s Gonou, Pennek, Redoak furniture, Jennyglow Nigeria – as he believes that the future of trade for Africa is digital.
The consultant, speaking to R, highlighted the present period in which a lot of restriction has been put on physical trade and commerce as the indicator that the future of trade was online and businesses that fail to adjust to the approaching reality should prepare for hard times.
“I have been consulted by small and big businesses and one thing that I keep telling them is that going online would soon be inevitable for business and the earlier they join the train the better.
“This pandemic period is just a rather ‘fast-forwarded’ version of the reality I have always talked about,” Ojoduma expressed.
The digital advocate whose clientele includes not just business owners but also artistes having worked with the likes of Bracket, JoeEl and Henry Knight, also believes that entertainers should seize the initiative as social media is the cheapest avenue to promote songs to a limitless number of audience.
Lending his voice on the Nigerian business environment, Ojoduma expressed that things could be a lot better for businesses if only the current regime would increase its support for small-scale businesses through tax reduction and flexible regulations.
