COVID-19: BUK test centre is world class, NCDC declares

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has described the COVID-19 Test Centre in Bayero University, Kano (BUK) as world-class stuffed with fantastic facilities.

The Chief Molecular Bio-Engineer of NCDC, Dr Ndodo Nnaemeka said NCDC management was impressed when it assessed facilities at the Test Centre in Kano State.

He, however, described the establishment of the BUK Test Centre as a huge relief that will help enormously in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, “we have assessed the facilities here and we very impressed with what is available. This is a fantastic facility and a world-class testing centre which will serve Nigeria for a very long time.”

Addressing the newsmen, Prof. Bello, Chairman of Kano State COVID-19 Fund Raising Committee emphasized that trying of suspected cases remains Central in the fight against COVID-19.

The Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello has said that the COVID-19 Test Centre established by the Centre for Infectious Diseases, BUK, has the capacity of testing 180 samples per day, just as he said arrangments are being made to expand and increase the testing capacity.

Prof. Bello made the assertion on Friday while speaking with newsmen at the Test Laboratory situated at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

”The importance of testing in fighting COVID-19 cannot be over-emphasized. There is a need to test those who are exposed to the virus. Without testing, COVID-19 will be spreading like wildfire,” he added.

He also maintained that all set for the Test Centre to commence operation as it is awaiting the final approval by NCDC, adding that, ”once they supply us samples, we will commence testing.”

“NCDC has already trained enough workers from various departments who have been employed to work in the testing centre.”

He also spoke about the prototype ventilator produced by the BUK Emergency Ventilator Team, adding that the ventilator will be ready in one month time, after being tested for humans.

He also added that the University is in discussion with the Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria (PAN) to enter into commercial production of the locally produced ventilators.

