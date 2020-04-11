Covid-19 and the 5G technology

I read somewhere that the Coronavirus pandemic is actually caused by the electronic waves from the 5G technology. I will appreciate it if this claim can be explained to me.

Peter (by SMS)

Scientists have insisted that online conspiracy theories linking 5G wireless service to the novel coronavirus outbreak is false and that there is no connection between the technology and the spread of the disease. The scientists further explain that mobile phones and cell towers transmit radio signals at frequencies well below those of X-rays and ultraviolet light, which are strong enough to damage human cells and DNA and are categorised as ionising radiation. The lower bands, encompassing everything from AM radio to cell phones to microwave ovens, are categorised as nonionising radiation and don’t harm DNA directly. They have long been considered harmless except for potentially heating cells at close range.So far, scientific studies of cell phones have offered a mostly reassuring view of the situation. And leading scientific authorities like the Food and Drug Administration, the National Cancer Institute, and the Federal Communications Commission maintain that there is little to no health risk from using mobile phones given the safety limits already in place.

