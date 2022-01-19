Court sacks Delta monarch

A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba, the state capital, on Monday, sacked the traditional ruler of the Ibrede clan, Ndokwa-East Local Government Area of the state, Augustine Ene Oghenejabor.

The court was presided over by Justice Godwin Briki-Okolosi, who restrained the Delta State government from recognising and according to the sacked monarch the privileges of the head of Ibrede clan.

It will be recalled that the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by his deputy, Kingsley Otuaro, had on November 25, 2021, presented a staff of office to Oghenejabor as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

But in a suit marked A/159/2021, Peterclaver Oke and Maxwell Etoroma dragged Oghenejabor, Gabriel Oku, Odio Hitler Oboyano, Attorney-General, Delta State House of Assembly and six others as (defendants) to court over the unlawful selection of Oghenejabor as head of Ibrede clan.

In a writ of summons, counsel to the claimants, Anthony Ejumejowo, had prayed the court for: “An order nullifing the purported installation of Augustine Ene Oghenejabor as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan by the deputy governor of Delta State during the pendency of hearing of this suit and final determination of the suit.

“An order of this honourable court restraining Augustine Ene Oghenejabor from parading himself as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan pending the hearing and final determination of this suit.

“An order of this honourable court restraining the Delta State Government from recognising Augustine Ene Oghenejabor as the Odiologbo of Ibrede clan and according to him the privileges of the office pending the hearing and determination of this matter.”

In his ruling on Monday, Justice Briki-Okolosi granted all the interlocutory prayers of the claimants.

Meanwhile, counsel to the defendants has not responded to the court judgement.