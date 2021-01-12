Court remands father for allegedly raping, impregnating daughter

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Ore, Ondo State, on Tuesday, remanded a 36-year-old Peter Moses in Correctional Centre for allegedly raping and impregnating his 17-year -old daughter.

The Chief Magistrate, F.O. Omofolarin, who gave the order said Moses should be remanded in Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) legal advice.

Moses was alleged to have unlawfully had carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The charge sheet reads, “That you Peter Moses, between November 2020 and January 2021 at Asewele Korede camp via Ore in the Ore Magisterial District did unlawfully have sexual intercourse with one Peter Patience, aged 17 years and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 31 sub-section (1) and punishable under section 31 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.

“That you Peter Moses, during the same period, time and place in the aforementioned magisterial district did sexually abuse your daughter by having sexual intercourse with her and gave her four months old pregnancy, thereby committed an offence contrary to section 32 sub-section (2) and punishable under section 32 sub-section (2) of Part 3 of Child’s Right Acts of Federal Republic of Nigeria 2003.”

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Jimoh Amuda, who explained before the court that the offence committed by the accused is a punishable offence.

He said that police had just commenced investigations into the matter and prayed the court to adjourn the suit to enable police to complete its investigations and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

The accused person, however, pleaded guilty to the two-count charges levelled against him but asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

The Presiding Magistrate, however, ordered Moses to be remanded in Correctional Centre pending the outcome of the DPP legal advice and adjourned the case to February 21 to allow the police to complete its investigation.

