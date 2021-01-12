115 newly-qualified nurses get automatic employment in Sokoto

Sokoto State government has announced the immediate recruitment of all the newly-qualified registered nurses in the state into the civil service with immediate effect.

The graduands were received on behalf of the state government by the commissioner of health, Sokoto State, Dr Muhammad Ali Inname, in his office at the ministry of health.

Dr Inname while congratulating them for the successful completion and passing of the national examination, he charged them to be more professional and exhibit a high level of maturity when posted to their various health facilities.

He further urged them to avoid absenteeism and to frequently use PPEs for their health protection more especially at this trying time caused by coronavirus, while charging them that they should be ready to work anywhere they found themselves.

These 115 graduands are the highest ever recorded in the state.

It can be recalled the state-own college of nursing recently graduated 71 students who have passed their national exams successfully.

The newly-qualified nurses will be issued their offer of appointment and posted to various health facilities in the state for the improvement of healthcare delivery.

