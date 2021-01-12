Insecurity: Miyetti Allah’s call for inclusion ploy to infiltrate Amotekun, says OPC

Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has warned Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to desist from its plot to infiltrate the South-West Security Network better known as Amotekun, saying that the call by the group for inclusion of its members and other ethnic groups in the zone was a ploy to weaken the security outfit and also put the region in perpetual security threat.

Publicity Secretary of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, gave this warning on Tuesday in a press release, copy of which it made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

Oguntimehin, while issuing the warning, expressed worry that MACBAN had created the greatest security challenges in Nigeria, further described the call by the cattle herders as an attempt to overrun all the security architectures of the region, saying it cannot afford to see the South-West facing the kind of security challenges faced daily in the North-East and North-West.

“OPC will never allow Miyetti Allah to set our region on fire. We cannot afford to see the South-West facing the kind of security challenges faced daily in the North-East and North-West. Our group will never fold its arms and see the South-West being overrun by herdsmen and marauders. That is why we are warning leaders of the group to desist from their sinister motives and leave Amotekun alone in the region.”

Oguntimehin condemned the call made by leader of the Oyo State chapter of the Fulani herders, Ibrahim Jiji, describing it as irrational and unjust, maintaining that the group lacked the credibility to call for its inclusion into Amotekun and would, therefore, resist any attempt to soil the name of the security outfit.

The OPC chieftain urged the Federal Government to beam a searchlight on Jiji for making such requests, adding that no Yoruba group had ever called for inclusion into the Northern security outfits like Hisbah, or the Middle-Belt security outfit.

“What do these Fulani herders want from us? Do they want to weaken or polarise our security outfit? The call was irrational and unjust, and we will resist any attempt to soil the name of Amotekun.

“Operation Amotekun is a child of circumstance, it is the South-West arrangement to curb the spate of insecurity ravaging the region, and since its inauguration in Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti respectively, the response has been encouraging. So, we need to support and encourage them in their quest to curb insecurity in the South-West,” the group said.

Oguntimehin, however, charged all Yoruba traditional rulers across the South-West to support Amotekun in their respective domains, stressing that efforts of the Oyo State chapter of Amotekun to secure the state were yielding positive results.

“I want to commend the Director-General of the Oyo State Amotekun for standing firm in ensuring that Oyo State is safe for residents. I will also commend the governors of Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ogun states for championing the cause for South-West safety and security,” he said.

Oguntimehin called on the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, to fast track the recruitment of the State Amotekun security outfit, saying the call became imperative as findings by his group revealed that Lagos still remained the most volatile state.

According to him, signals are that killer herdsmen have invaded Lagos State, saying it was also sad that South-West zone was full of hypocrites as further findings had shown allegedly that large percentage of the enemies of Yoruba race were within the nucleus of the region.

Oguntimehin, while noting that many of those opposing Amotekun were prominent sons and daughters of the Yoruba race, assured that OPC would soon expose those behind the verbal attacks against Amotekun security outfit.

“And I want to appeal to the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, to fast track the recruitment of the Lagos State Amotekun because from our investigations, it is sad that Lagos State still remains the most volatile state.

“There are signals that killer herdsmen have invaded Lagos State. But it is also sad that South-West is full of hypocrites. From our findings, a large percentage of the enemies of Yoruba race are within the nucleus of the South-West,” he said.

“Many of those opposing Amotekun are prominent sons and daughters of the Yoruba race. And I want to assure all honest Yoruba sons and daughters that OPC will soon expose those behind the verbal attacks against the southwest security outfit,” he assured.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…