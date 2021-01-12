Jigawa governor commends ex-Gov Lamido on roads projects

THE Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has commended his predecessor, Sule Lamido, for laying a good foundation for infrastructural development and roads construction while in office.

The governor made the commendation in his address while commissioning of N7.7 billion Dutse-Birninkudu road, said the former governor made concrete plans in infrastructural development and in road constructions imparticular.

According to him: “We saw it from them and we continued from where they stopped and we doing it wonderfully well.”

He added that: “Since the inception of this administration we have constructed over 1550 km road projects. This includes the once started by the last administration and the ones we initiated.”

The governor explained that the continuance and completion of the roads projects we inherited and the new projects initiated made Jigawa among the states with the best roads network.

The two road projects commissioned include Dutse to Dangwali (35.7km) at the cost of N4.643bn and Madobi to Baranda (16.8 Km) at the cost of N3.194bn.

Badaru, however, noted that the two roads projects will help in boosting the socio-economic development of the state and the country in general.

He also reassured his administration commitment to execute more developmental projects across the state.

