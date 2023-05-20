A Magistrate Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state capital, has ordered the remand of a 14-year-old boy, Marvelous Asefon, to Olokuta Correctional Centre, over the stabbing and killing of his 17-year-old neighbour.

Asefon who was arraigned before the court after being charged by the Police, on one count of murder.

The prosecutor, Supol Matins Olowofeso, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20, 2023, at Oka-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

He explained that the defendant killed the deceased, Sunday Ogele by stabbing him with scissors after a fight over a girl.

The charge read in part, “That you, Marvelous Asefon, ‘m’ on April 20 Sunday, 2023 at 8:pm at Kanmu, Oka-Akoko in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did kill one Sunday Ogele ‘m’ 17 years old by stabbing him with a scissors in his rib, which led to his death.”

“The offence contravenes Section 319(1) and 316 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 2, Laws of Ondo State, 2016.”

However, the accused pleaded not guilty but his plea was not taken.

The prosecutor, through an application, urged the court to remand the defendant at the Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions, (DPP).

The defence counsel informed the court that both parties involved are relations and that the father of the deceased had opted for out-of-court settlement.

But the father of the victim, Mr Ogele told the court that he has not been properly approached for any settlement.

The presiding Magistrate, Folashade Aduroja, however, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case till June 11 for the counter affidavit to the application and ruling.





