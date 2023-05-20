Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passing of the Founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Otunba Subomi Balogun, who died on Friday in London, England, aged 89.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described the late Otunba Balogun, who is the Olori Omoba of Ijebuland and the Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians, as a renowned technocrat, seasoned administrator and philanthropist, who made a mark in the country by contributing to the growth and development of the banking sector in Nigeria.

The governor commended Balogun’s contribution to the economy of Nigeria as boardroom guru and employer of labour, especially as the founder of FCMB, among several other companies.

Governor Sanwo-Olu commiserated with Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; the Awujale of Ijebu Kingdom, Oba Sikiru Adetona and the entire people of Ogun State, especially the indigenes of Ijebu on the demise of their illustrious son and elder statesman.

He also sympathised with the Managing Director of FCMB, Mrs. Yemisi Edun, and the entire management and staff of the financial institution, praying God would grant the deceased eternal rest and his immediate family, friends, associates, FCMB team, the banking industry and the people of Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere condolences to the family, friends and associates of Otunba Subomi Balogun, as well as management and staff of FCMB,” the governor said.

